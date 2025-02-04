Teenage Suspect Charged with Murder in 2024 Westchester County Shooting
Chilling news was recently released from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. The news being that a teenager has recently been charged for his involvement in a shooting that took place last Summer at a public park in Yonkers. Two individuals were injured in the encounter and only survived it.
Summer Shooting at Doyle Park
The shooting in question occurred last Summer on August 26, 2024. According to the original press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department, Yonkers PD had first received calls for "shots fired" after 5pm at Doyle Park, located on Ashburton Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located two male victims both sustaining gunshot wounds in the encounter. Both the victims were transported to area hospitals, however, one of the victims was pronounced deceased.
The new press release regarding the investigation states that the deceased victim was identified as 29-year-old, Daquan Glenn. Glenn apparently sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced deceased later on at Saint Joseph's Medical Center. The other victim was not identified in the newest press release, it did however state that the victim recovered from their injuries.
Suspect Charged in Doyle Park Shooting
The latest news regarding the shooting at Doyle Park following months of investigative work by Yonkers Detectives and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force is that a suspect has been charged, however, that suspect's identity is being withheld.
The reason for withholding the identity is because technically it can't be released as the suspect is a teenager. The only descriptive information released on the suspect is that he's 14 years old and is from Stratford, Connecticut.
The teenage suspect was charged via an indictment last week in the Youth Part before Westchester County Court Judge Helen Blackwood on January 30, 2025. The defendant has officially been charged with...
- Murder in the Second Degree
- Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
The defendant also officially plead "not guilty" to each of the charges against him. Following the indictment, the suspect was remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction at Woodfield Cottage.
In a response following the indictment Westchester DA Susan Cacace stated
The circumstances surrounding this case are tragic and disturbing. When I took office, I made a commitment to address the scourge of gun violence that affects all of us in Westchester, but our cities most acutely...
DA Cacace also added that Westchester County law enforcement will be pursuing "every avenue available" in order to keep guns off the streets and out of the hands who misuse them.
