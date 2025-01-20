New Junior’s Lounge Opens in Poughkeepsie

The former Junior's Lounge, now known as Junior's Too has opened on Rt 44.

Junior's Lounge was a popular watering hole for decades, that sat at 504 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. The beloved bar was destroyed in a freak accident when a tractor-trailer plowed through the establishment back in June of 2022 that sadly, left the driver dead and the establishment reduced to a pile of rubble.

Also See: Poughkeepsie Cheerleading Squad to Compete in Nationals at Disney

Junior's Lounge was a longtime Poughkeepsie sports bar and restaurant. The bar was popular in Dutchess County for its food, live music and karaoke nights. After the accident back in 2022 had totaled the business, a rep from Junior's Lounge told Hudson Valley Post that the building would need to be torn down.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

We reported back in October that construction had begun with rumours that it would be the new Junior's at 1126 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie (former home to Carol P. McRitchie Hair Salon many some years ago) across the street from Friendly Honda.

Junior's Too Opens on Rt 44

Junior's Too reportedly opened over the weekend with a soft opening, with the business officially opening for business as of today (Jan. 20) and the place looks great! Junior's Too posted to social media that they are thrilled to announce that they would be open at 11:30am Monday.

Junior's Too Facebook Junior's Too Facebook loading...

We’re Opening

Get ready to raise your glassesWe are thrilled to announce that Junior’s Too will be opening on Monday, January 20th at 11:30am

1126 Dutchess Turnpike Poughkeepsie NY 12603

I’ll meet you there

Ryan Michael from Turning Point Entertainment wrote on social media on Sunday, "I was lucky enough to check out the new "Junior's Too" this afternoon on Rte. 44....The atmosphere, the staff, the menu, the food, the chef...superb. The new Junior's opens to the public tomorrow! Drinks, lunch specials, and a full dinner menu!'

"I'll meet you there"

Get our free mobile app

Rene Wermter Green wrote, "Soft openings went well. Junior's Too will be open to the public as of tomorrow (Monday, Jan. 20). I'll Meet You There!". A new Facebook page for Junior's Too can be found here , where you can check out $12 lunch specials that were posted that include chicken pesto pasta, sausage flat bread, a Buffalo chicken wrap, chili cheese dogs, grilled cheese and a shrimp popper quesadilla. Sounds amazing! We look forward to checking out Junior's Too soon!

Construction of New Junior's Lounge Location in Poughkeepsie, NY