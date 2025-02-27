As warmer approaches, many forms of life will begin to emerge from their long winter hibernation. However, not all of these creatures are necessarily welcome. Some of these species are not even native to New York or the rest of eastern North America.

One such invasive species is known to cause harm to forests, by altering soil properties which results in reduced food resources for native species, according to the USDA’s National Invasive Species Information Center. This non-native pest's feeding habits can even expose roots and cause erosion, which can create an increase in non-native plants settling in, according to PIX11.

Hatching Season For Destructive Invasive Species Approaches in New York State

Warmer weather means the return of this unpleasant species, that biologists say causes widespread destruction to local habitats. The Asian Jumping Worm is native to Japan and the Korean Peninsula, and was introduced to North America due to increased human activity during the 19th century, according to Wikipedia.

The "jumping" sensations that the worms are known for, are actually due to their violent thrashing movements that make it appear they're leaping off the ground. Their movements can actually appear to be more snake-like, if you see them around your garden.

Like many species of worm, the Jumping Worm can reproduce asexually. Adults can grow up to 8 inches long, and are identified by the ring around them.

According to PIX11, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says to seal the jumping worms in a bag, and throw them away. Heat treatment can also kill cocoons. PIX11 says that you should also report sightings to NY iMapInvasives.