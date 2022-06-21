Jon Lovitz Hits Hudson Valley Stage in August

Who couldn't use a laugh and maybe a shot of nostalgia as well? I feel like those two things are going to be what keep us sane over the next couple of years. Who better to bring both of those things than actor and comedian, Jon Lovitz?

Lovitz may be one of the most recognizable comedians out there because he has been in so many projects over the years. Jon Lovitz has been making the world laugh for decades and now he's bringing those same laughs to the Hudson Valley this summer. He became a household name in the mid-80s through 1990 when he was a cast member on SNL. You might remember his characters on the show like Satan or even remember him as the pathological liar with the famous line, "Yeah, that's the ticket?"

If you didn't catch him on Saturday Night Live then you may have caught him on his cartoon sitcom, The Critic. It aired on Fox for just two seasons but developed a cult following years later.

Get our free mobile app

Lovitz has also been in films like A League of Their Own, Coneheads, The Wedding Singer, Little Nicky, and Benchwarmers. It seems like two generations grew up laughing with Lovitz.

Lovitz is coming to the Hudson Valley this summer and you can see him live in person.

Jon Lovitz will be performing at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York on August 16 at Levity Live. You can get your tickets here. There are even VIP packages available.

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley