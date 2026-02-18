John Melendez Set to Perform at Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club

The man once known to the world as "Stuttering John" from the Howard Stern Show will be performing in Poughkeepsie.

He is best known for being a staff member on The Howard Stern Show from 1988 to 2004. Initially working as an intern, Melendez became known for asking celebrities impertinent questions at events and press conferences with his stuttering. He left the show to become the announcer on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and also worked on Leno's later shows. He has presented The Stuttering John Podcast since 2018.

John Melendez is a nationally known comic from his many years writing and performing on The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, as well as his many feature films on the big screen (Dude, Where's My Car?, Osmosis Jones, Private Parts). John's stand-up act wows audiences across the country, bringing a lifetime of hilarity and energy to every stage on tour.

Melendez started receiving American national exposure in the early 1990s as Stern's syndicated morning radio show acquired more markets (including Los Angeles and Cleveland) and particularly from June 1994 when its condensed version began airing nightly on E! Entertainment Television, a basic cable network with national coverage in the United States.

In 1994, Melendez signed a record contract with Atlantic Records and released his self-titled album with a music video broadcast on MTV's Headbangers Ball. That year, he was being paid $20,000 annually by the Stern show, which had 15 million listeners.

John Melendez will perform one show at Laugh It Comedy Cub in Poughkeepsie on Friday, April 17 2026 at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and should be purchased directly from Laugh It Up Comedy Club. Get your tickets now at this link here.

