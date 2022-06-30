John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band will play Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill on Saturday, September 3.

The rock band out of Rhode Island got its start in 1972 and achieved mainstream success in the 1980s initially, as a New England bar band playing the Northeast including beach resort towns like Narragansett and Misquamicut, Rhode Island, New York City, New Haven, Boston, and Asbury Park. John Cafferty achieved some success in 1980 with the release of the songs "Wild Summer Nights" and "Tender Years". With comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Caffery finally achieved International success when offered the score to the movie soundtrack to Eddie and the Cruisers.

Eddie and the Cruisers

With the release of the film Eddie and the Cruisers in 1983, and frequent airings of the film on HBO along with the subsequent release film soundtrack, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band saw immediate success. Eddie and the Cruisers: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart and was certified triple platinum thanks to the single "On the Darkside".

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band in Peekskill, NY

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band will perform the Eddie and the Cruisers soundtrack in its entirety at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 pm. Get tickets and info here. The show is presented by 101.5 WPDH and Loaded Concerts.

