Fall officially arrives Tuesday, September 22, and if you want to welcome the new season with a pretty spectacular view, the Walkway Over the Hudson has a couple of options.

The Walkway is celebrating the first day of fall with special events running from sunrise to sunset.

The morning starts with a Sunrise Stroll from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Visitors can enter from either the Poughkeepsie or Highland side and make their way to the Center Overlook, where they’ll get a front-row view of the sunrise over the Hudson Valley.

Then, in the evening, it’s time to slow things down with free Sunset Tai Chi with Northwell Health. The beginner-friendly class, led by local instructor Don Cao, starts with a 6 p.m. walk from the Poughkeepsie entrance at 61 Parker Avenue. Tai Chi begins at 6:30 p.m. near the center of the bridge as the sun sets.

So whether you’re more of a sunrise person or someone who prefers to watch the day disappear, the Walkway is offering a pretty great way to kick off autumn.

And because fall in the Hudson Valley is basically an entire season-long event, there are plenty more ways to celebrate in the weeks ahead, including local stargazing and fall-themed events.