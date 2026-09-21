Welcome Fall From 212 Feet Above the Hudson

Welcome Fall From 212 Feet Above the Hudson

Tigman

Fall officially arrives Tuesday, September 22, and if you want to welcome the new season with a pretty spectacular view, the Walkway Over the Hudson has a couple of options.

The Walkway is celebrating the first day of fall with special events running from sunrise to sunset.

The morning starts with a Sunrise Stroll from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Visitors can enter from either the Poughkeepsie or Highland side and make their way to the Center Overlook, where they’ll get a front-row view of the sunrise over the Hudson Valley.

Then, in the evening, it’s time to slow things down with free Sunset Tai Chi with Northwell Health. The beginner-friendly class, led by local instructor Don Cao, starts with a 6 p.m. walk from the Poughkeepsie entrance at 61 Parker Avenue. Tai Chi begins at 6:30 p.m. near the center of the bridge as the sun sets.

So whether you’re more of a sunrise person or someone who prefers to watch the day disappear, the Walkway is offering a pretty great way to kick off autumn.

And because fall in the Hudson Valley is basically an entire season-long event, there are plenty more ways to celebrate in the weeks ahead, including local stargazing and fall-themed events.

Hudson Valley Covered in Canadian Wildfire Smoke

The Canadian wildfire smoke returned to the Hudson Valley, creating hazy skies, orange sunsets, and reduced visibility across New York. WPDH listeners submitted these incredible photos showing what the smoke looked like in towns throughout the Hudson Valley. Browse the gallery to see how the wildfire smoke impacted communities from Ulster and Dutchess counties to Orange, Putnam, Columbia, Greene, and beyond. If you captured photos of the smoky skies, we'd love to see them.

Gallery Credit: Listener submissions

Filed Under: Fall, The Walkway Over the Hudson, walkway
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, The Boris Show

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