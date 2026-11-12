Some Dutchess Homeowners Could Have Property Taxes Erased

Some Hudson Valley veterans could see a portion of their property tax bill disappear under a proposal announced during Veterans Day week.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino is seeking a full county property tax exemption for eligible veterans who became permanently and totally disabled as a result of their military service.

For those who qualify, it could mean one less expense tied to staying in their homes. But there are a few important details, including which taxes would disappear and when the savings would actually begin.

The county’s announcement covers county property taxes. School and municipal taxes wouldn’t automatically go away. Each taxing jurisdiction would need to adopt its own exemption.

New York recently authorized this benefit as a local option, leaving individual communities and school districts to decide whether to offer it.

Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images

Veterans would need to meet the requirements of New York’s Alternative Veterans Exemption program. They would also need documentation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs specifically confirming a permanent and total disability connected to their service.

The exemption would apply only to their primary residence. Receiving veterans benefits alone wouldn’t automatically enroll someone. An application would still need to be filed with the local assessor using Form RP-458-a.

The proposal heads to the Dutchess County Legislature for consideration in December. If approved, signed and filed with the state, it would apply to the 2027 assessment roll, with savings appearing on January 2028 county property tax bills.

March 1, 2027 is the application deadline.

The Dutchess County Office of Veterans Affairs can help residents review their paperwork and connect with their assessor, who determines eligibility. Veterans can call 845-486-2060. More details will be provided once the proposal is finalized.