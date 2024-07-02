Feast of Friends "Remembering Jim Morrison" show will commemorate the legendary Doors singer's passing 53 years ago.

Over the years there have been a number of Doors tribute bands, but these days Feast of Friends remains one of the only active Doors tribute bands in the Northeast. Unique in that Feast of Friends is not the typical "parody" tribute act (there are no costumes, wigs, or a Jim Morrison lookalike.) Its about the music, and this band pays homage to the music of the Doors with precision and accuracy fusing elements of the bands' studio sound with their epic improvisational live experience.

Feast of Friends frontman Joe McCausland has performed alongside original Doors guitarist Robbie Kreiger and in 2023, the band interviewed John Densmore on Jim Morrison's 80th birthday at a show in Saugerties, NY.

The Doors were among the most influential and controversial rock acts of the 1960s, having formed out of Los Angeles in 1965 and featuring Jim Morrison on vocals, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums. Morrison was one of the most iconic and influential frontmen in rock history, with the Doors ranking at number 41 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" and they sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Morrison died at the age of 27 on July 3, 1971 in Paris. The exact cause of death is still disputed as no autopsy was performed, but it is believed to have been an accidental heroin overdose. The Doors were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Feast of Friends "Remembering Jim Morrison" Show at Towne Crier Cafe

Feast of Friends will honor Jim Morrison this week, almost 53 years to the day of his passing when they play a special "Remembering Jim Morrison" show at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, NY on Friday, July 5 at 8:30pm. Tickets and info here. Be sure to follow Feast of Friends on Facebook.

