‘Jewel of the Hudson Valley’ Getting $25 Million Upgrade

Groundbreaking has begun on a major construction project that will enhance one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful places.

This week Governor Hochul announced a $25 million improvement plan that will construct a new visitor center and bring improvements and upgrades to the "jewel of the Hudson Valley."

Over the next two years, Olana State Historic Site will receive major upgrades including the construction of the Frederic Church Center for Art and Landscape. The eco-friendly facility will serve as an orientation and welcome center for the popular Columbia County destination. Designed to be sustainable, the all-electric building will be carbon neutral.

During the 19th century, Olana was the studio and home of Hudson River School artist Frederic Edwin Church. The property's stunning landscape and views of the Hudson River have attracted visitors from both near and far. According to Governor Hochul, the Frederic Church Center will serve as a gateway to "one of the most strikingly beautiful places in New York State."

Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday where he says the project will help welcome visitors from all over.

With these $25 million in improvements, Olana will once again welcome visitors from in and out of our state to take in breathtaking views and education programs... we invite everyone to come rediscover Olana.

Aside from the welcome center, Olana will receive several other upgrades over the next two years including exterior painting of the historic house, rehabilitation of a dam and spillway, a new ADA-compliant parking area, dark sky lighting and a landscaping project that will foster native plant species.

