Fishkill's Favorite 'Has It All' Store Celebrates Fifty Years In 2023

Peek a BOO… will we see you?

This is how Jerrick's Lower East Side took to their Facebook page to announce their 50th Anniversary celebration. Earlier this year, Jerrick's, the Hudson Valley's favorite spot for just about anything you could need, began talking about festivities throughout the year to honor 50 years in business.

You know you're from Fishkill or the surrounding areas if...someone mentions school supplies, greeting cards, unique gifts and decor, lottery tickets, or party supplies and the first thing that comes to mind is Jerrick's!

Celebrate 50 Years of Jerrick's Lower East Side

A staple in the Fishkill community for now 50 years, Jerrick's is the go-to spot for just about, well, everything. As they enter their 50th year of business, they are celebrating with retro photos from their early days, and of course some great deals and sales, especially on Saturday October 21st.

Jerrick's Lower East Side, Canva Jerrick's Lower East Side, Canva loading...

The team at Jerrick's invites you to swing by on Saturday October 21st between 11am and 1pm for a 50th Anniversary Celebration. There will be treats, raffles and even a photo walk down memory lane where you can reminisce and rejoice with old friends and new.

Get our free mobile app

Jerrick's Fishkill, A Staple In The Hudson Valley For Fifty Years

Having grown up within walking distance of Jerrick's as a child, I guess I never really realized how far their reach and impact was on the Hudson Valley.

When it was time for a birthday party, we knew we had to 'run to Jerrick's' to order balloons and pick up party supplies and cards, during back-to-school, we knew we'd bump into just about everyone (and their mom) in our class after the supply lists went out, all grabbing for our composition notebooks and brightly colored folders in their supply aisles.

Fast forward to being a mom myself now, the tradition continues as I take my daughter school supply shopping there each year; and her supply list often cites Jerrick's as the place to purchase certain required items.

Even during the 8 years I spent living away from the Hudson Valley in New England, you better believe that I ordered my daughter's first and second birthday party decorations and balloons from Jerrick's, and made my parents travel the two hours in the car with a backseat full of balloons (thanks mom and dad).

READ MORE: Fishkill Hotel Busted Twice For Prostitution

Fishkill's Favorite 'Has It All' Store Celebrates Fifty Years In 2023

If we don't have it, you probably don't really need it

A motto of sorts, or catchphrase about the offerings that this Fishkill-based store has become known for over the years.

In 1973 when the Stone first arrived in Fishkill, they opened Jerrick Drugs, a family-operated pharmacy, and since then, the store itself has gone through various changes, both cosmetically and spatially, and even with their name. From one store to two, Jerrick's East and West, one thing is for sure, the Stone family has been a staple in the Hudson Valley for half a century.

At this time we would like to thank you all so much for being with us through thick and thin, happy and sad. It’s all of you who have kept us going for 50 years. We hope to be a staple in the community for years to come and to share many more happy events with you, our expanded and expanding Jerrick’s family. There are no words to express our appreciation for sticking with us all of these years!

Fishkill Honors Chief Daniel Nimham With Bronze Statue Chief Daniel Nimham statue being cast in bronze. Gallery Credit: CJ