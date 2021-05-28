Is Paul Rudd Hiding ‘Friends’ Memorabilia in the Hudson Valley?

Let's just call this "The One Where Paul Rudd Sends the Internet into a Tailspin."

'Friends' is one of the most popular television shows of all time. So when the cast ( Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc) announced that there would be a 'Friends' reunion, fans flipped out.

On Thursday, May 27th, Friends: The Reunion was released on HBO Max. Fans of the show are giving it glowing reviews. They laughed, cried, and reminisced about some of the most memorable scenes and episodes with the cast.

Okay, now let's pivot.

If you were on any form of social media Friday morning you would have seen Paul Rudd trending. Paul Rudd, as we all know, has a home in the Hudson Valley and helps out with Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, so I had to make sure everything was okay.

What I found out was that Mr. Rudd was trending for an appearance he made at the reunion. In one clip Rudd can be seen squatting down with a camcorder recording the series finale of the hit sitcom.

For those who don't know, Paul Rudd played Pheobe's husband Mike Hannigan.

Many fans are now demanding that Paul Rudd release the images and or video he took on that, now, vintage camcorder.

Could Paul Rudd be hiding never-before-seen 'Friends' footage in the Hudson Valley?! "The One Where Paul Rudd Releases The Friends Footage" has a nice ring to it.

Have you watched 'Friends: The Reunion?' What did you think? Let us know!

