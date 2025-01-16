Images Released From Smile 2 Filming In Wappingers Falls [Photos]
Smile 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Smile 2 is a psychological horror film about a pop sensation who experiences terrifying events and must confront her past. It was filmed in the Hudson Valley, including Wappingers Falls, New Paltz, Newburgh, Monticello, Ellenville, and the Shawangunk Ridge.
The movie was filmed in 2024 and was released in theaters in the United States on October 18, 2024. It was released on premium video on demand (PVOD) on November 19, 2024. Like its predecessor, the film received positive reviews from critics, with Scott receiving critical acclaim for her performance, and grossed $138.1 million worldwide. A sequel is in development.
Filming locations
- Wappingers Falls: The first day of production for Smile 2 was in Wappingers Falls on January 22, 2024
- Newburgh: The Newburgh Brewing Company was used as a filming location
- New Paltz: The Snug Harbor Bar and Grill in New Paltz was used as a filming location
- West Point: The Thayer Hotel at West Point was used as a filming location
- Monticello: Monticello was used as a filming location
- Ellenville: Ellenville was used as a filming location
- Shawangunk Ridge: The Shawangunk Ridge was used as a filming location
Production
- Parker Finn returned as director for Smile 2
- Paramount Pictures continued to distribute the film
- The Hudson Valley Film Commission and local county representatives were helpful during production
Screenshots from Smile 2 Filming in Wappingers Falls Released
According to Hudson Valley Film Commision Actors and Crew page on Facebook, Smile 2 was one of the top grossing films of 2024, joining half a dozen other Hudson Valley films that have been box office successes. The page posted recently some really cool behind the scenes screenshots from the filming of Smile 2 in Wappingers Falls. See below.
Images From Smile 2 Filming in Wappingers Falls, NY
Stills From 'Smile 2' (Paramount) via Hudson Valley Film Commission Actors and Crew (Facebook)
Gallery Credit: Tigman
