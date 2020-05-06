IRS: Stimulus Payments Sent to Dead People Must Be Sent Back

The Internal Revenue Service has a message; if we sent you and check and you happen to be dead, then send it back. Well, something to that effect. As the IRS quickly sent out stimulus checks to as many Americans as possible, not all those individuals are still alive.

If you filed you taxes in the past two years, you will receive a check. CNN says that the IRS must cross check with another agency to see if those individuals are still alive.

This isn't good news for other family members who thought they could keep the money. The money must now go back to the Treasury Department. CNN says that if you filed jointly with a souse, and your spouse is still alive, then they can keep half of their stimulus check.

The IRS says that if the check was cashed by another family member or it went into the bank, then someone must send back a personal check or money order.

