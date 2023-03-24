Interview With Killer Queen’s Patrick Myers

UK Queen tribute band Killer Queen plays MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie March 28.

Killer Queen is set to play MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie, NY this coming Tuesday, March 28. We spoke with Patrick Myers who plays the role of Freddie Mercury about his love for Queen and how he first got started with the band, its current world tour, the upcoming show in Poughkeepsie and more. Listen to the full interview in the audio file below.

Queen, was founded in London in 1970 by singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, with bassist John Deacon being brought in before the band recorded their debut album in 1973. The band first charted in the UK with their second release in 1974 but it was the albums Sheer Heart Attack and A Night at the Opera that would bring the band worldwide success. The single “Bohemian Rhapsody” was a big hit and featured a popular music video. 1977’s News of the World featured “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”. Queen became one of the biggest stadium rock bands in the world by the 1980s and would go on to sell between 250 and 300 million records worldwide. Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

There are many Queen tribute bands out on the scene, and some of the best tribute shows out there have been Queen shows. To be able to emulate a singer like Freddie Mercury, and any of the other three amazing musicians including guitarist Brian May takes something special. It is not an easy task, but seem of these tributes certainly make it seem easy.

Get our free mobile app

Killer Queen A Tribute to Queen will play MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the MJN Convention Center website. We are excited for the Poughkeepsie debut of Killer Queen, the longest-established Queen tribute out of the UK that the BBC have called "Kings. The Highest of Tributes."

The Best Song From Every Queen Album A thread runs through it all: a hard-won sense of individuality. Queen were a band like no other.