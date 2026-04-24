Where to Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in the Hudson Valley

Independent Bookstore Day is back, and a number of Hudson Valley shops are officially taking part.

With many readers ditching the store for e-books downloaded to their tablet, those who still love the smell and feel of a good book have become even more loyal customers of their local bookstore.

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Here in the Hudson Valley, we're fortunate to have quite a few independent bookstores that not only carry books, but also cater to those who love to curl up with a good novel.

Independent Bookstore Day is a nationwide annual celebration of locally owned bookstores. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, April 25.

Some participating businesses offer exclusive books and merchandise you can only get that day. Others host author readings, giveaways, or special events inside the store.

Hudson Valley Bookstores Join Celebration

Based on the official participant list, here are the stores in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties that are involved this year:

Dutchess County

Oblong Books (Rhinebeck)

The Three Arts Bookshop (Poughkeepsie)

Stanza Books (Beacon)

Merritt Bookstore (Millbrook)

Ulster County

Rough Draft Bar & Books (Kingston)

Barner Books (New Paltz)

Literally Books (New Paltz)

Postmark Books (Rosendale)

Blue Heron Books (High Falls)

Chicory Naturalist (Kingston)

The Common Good (Ellenville)

Orange County

Blue Fox Books (Walden)

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Some locations are planning full schedules with events and giveaways. Others may be offering exclusive items or smaller in-store specials. If you’re planning to stop by, it’s worth doing a quick check with the store ahead of time.

For a full list of participating bookstores, you can check out the official Independent Bookstore Day website.

These Are the Best 25 Indie Bookstores in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Ashley Laub