Improvements to Poughkeepsie Waterfront May Include a Dock For Swimming?

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

As a City of Poughkeepsie resident, it's always great seeing the revitalization of the area, with many improvements having been made over the years. That includes the Poughkeepsie waterfront, which is a popular spot that still has a lot of work to be done. With newer bars along the Hudson river like Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, and apartments continuing to be built, there seems to be positive change coming to the area.

City of Poughkeepsie Announces Potential Projects for Waterfront

The City of Poughkeepsie last adopted an LWRP (Local Waterfront Revitalization Program) over 20 years ago, and with new approval, there are some interesting potential projects in the works.

Included in the plans are improved signage and interactive maps to help people find their way around better. Also connecting and extending the riverside walkways, storage and rental opportunities for kayaks, and a dog park! As a dog owner, that is exciting to hear. Most surprising to me out of all the possible improvements was the mention of a floating dock for swimming.

Also See: Developing Mystery, What's This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

Floating Dock for Swimming Coming to Poughkeepsie Waterfront?

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to judge here, but I was always told that it's probably not a good idea to swim in the Hudson, for whatever reason, and call me clueless if you will, but I wasn't even sure it was allowed.

I've been out on a boat on the Hudson, but not out for a swim so I was surprised to see that a floating dock for swimming was mentioned as part of the plan in place for the Poughkeepsie waterfront. Well, a simple Google search would answer the question that I had regarding swimming in the Hudson River.

Get our free mobile app

Can You Swim in the Hudson River?

Upon doing a Google search, asking if you can swim in the Hudson River, the first response that pops up is "Yes, people swim in the Hudson River, and in great numbers. They also wade and splash at the water's edge." It links back to a blog at riverkeeper.org from a Dan Shapely.

In fact, there's a river pool in Beacon and a beach in Kingston, so in all reality, swimming is quite common up and down the Hudson. I also know that they have worked to clean up the river over the course of many years, and have heard that the river has never been cleaner than it is now.



So I guess we can put our swim trunks on and get ready to jump into the Hudson River at the Poughkeepsie waterfront soon. Bring on the floating dock! Can a floating bar also be in the plans? One can only hope.