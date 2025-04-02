Date Announced for Implosion of Iconic Hudson Valley Landmark

A Hudson Valley hotel that's been standing since the 1980s will soon put on a spectacular show as it's reduced to rubble in just seconds.

In the fall of 2023, the Sheraton Hotel in Mahwah announced that it was closing down to make way for a new Amazon distribution warehouse. The 24-story landmark just off Route 17 has been greeting travelers to and from the Hudson Valley for over three decades.

The towering building has been nicknamed "the spaceship" by some locals because it resembles a giant rocket ship. Now, it appears that the spacecraft will finally "blast off" as it gets set for an explosive demolition.

Destruction Date Set for Mahwah Sheraton Hotel

According to the Town of Mahwah, the enormous hotel will be reduced to rubble in just seconds after a spectacular implosion. The building has already been gutted of its inside, as recently seen by a group of urban explorers who posted eerie footage of their unauthorized tour through the former hotel.

Local police, fire officials, emergency medical personnel and other agencies are coordinating with the property's developer to make sure the implosion goes off without incident.

A presentation will be made at the next Township of Mahwah Council meeting to fill the public in on details about the demolition. It has been revealed that the implosion is expected to take place in the morning hours of Sunday, April 27. Route 17 and 287 will be closed during the event, but it's unclear exactly what time it will be.

Many curious residents will most likely want to witness the building come down, but there's been no indication as to whether the town will be designating areas for spectators to safely assemble.

More information about the town's plans for the implosion will be presented at the council meeting on April 7.

