Urban Explorers Break Into Empty ‘Spaceship Hotel’ on NY/NJ Border

Creepy video from inside an iconic Hudson Valley landmark reveals a post-apocalyptic-looking wasteland.

A social media user who goes by the name Silent Hill Explorations recently broke into the former Sheraton Hotel in Mahwah. Built in the 1980s, the 24-story hotel is located near the intersection of Route 17 and the New York State Thruway. The unique shape that makes it look like some sort of rocket has earned the builidng the nickname of the "spaceship hotel". Being the tallest structure for miles, the Sheraton quickly became a well-known landmark that's instantly recognizable by anyone living in the Northern New Jersey and Lower Hudson Valley area.

Silent Hill Explorers via Instagram Silent Hill Explorers via Instagram loading...

'Spaceship Hotel' Slated for Demolition in Mahwah

The Mahwah Sheraton began preparations for demolition in 2024 after a plan was approved to erect two enormous warehouses on the property. The massive buildings will cover a combined 1.5 million square feet.

A construction approval from the town of Mahwah included a stipulation that the developers also build affordable housing on the south end of the property near Ridge Road.

Peek Inside the Former Mahwah Sheraton Before it's Torn Down

Silent Hill Explorations posted a video to its Instagram page just after Christmas from inside the vacant Sheraton. The hotel's former grand entranceway has been completely stripped down and its interior has been emptied of all furniture, decorations and much of its infrastructure.

All of the interior demolition work is being done in anticipation of what's expected to be an eventual controlled explosion of the structure. No date has been given for when the building will officially come down, but from viewing the video it's clear that the building is almost ready for destruction.

