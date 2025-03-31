Identity theft remains a problem in New York, as the crime is one of the more growing concerning aspects of our ever-growing dependency on technology.

There are many forms of identity theft and fraud that can affect you. Some may target your employment or medical records. Others can gain access to your debit or credit card information and use it to drain your account.

New Yorkers reported a record 67,202 cases of identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission in 2020, according the Office of the New York State Comptroller. This marks a jump of 85 percent from 2019 and four times the number from 2010.

New York State Man Accused Of Identity Theft And Computer Trespass

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 27, troopers arrested a 32-year-old man of Niverville, for two counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 1st degree identity theft, and two counts of computer trespass.

Troopers reports that on March 26, at about 11:00 a.m. they received a complaint from an East Greenbush business reporting a past burglary. The investigation determined that the suspect allegedly entered the business without permission or authorization utilizing identification belonging to another employee on two separate occasions.

While inside the business, the man also reportedly accessed the company’s computers without authorization.

The suspect was arrested at his home and transported for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the East Greenbush Town Court and released.

