Police say a New York state man is facing a number of charges, including stalking and criminal impersonation after a recent arrest. The alleged crimes started in September, as State Police say they received reports over a possible stalking claim.

According to officials, the suspect claimed to the victims that he was an Investigator. Luckily, real investigators were not buying his claims of an elaborate alter ego.

The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates says that the penalty for 2nd degree criminal impersonation in the state of New York may include up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or probation. However, the Law Office says that the "actual sentence can vary depending on the specific circumstances of the case and the defendant’s criminal history."

Investigator Richard Harder, Not at Your Service

The New York State Police said in a press release that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a 48-year-old man from Penfield, NY, for Stalking 3rd degree, Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree and Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree.

State Police say they received a report of a possible stalking complaint September 15, 2023. The two victims told officials they were receiving threatening, harassing emails and physical mail.

State Police say the suspect claimed to be, Investigator Richard Harder in some of the emails and digital correspondence. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation had multiple warrants issued to gather IP addresses and other pertinent information regarding the identity of the suspect.

Police say the suspect was arrested and later released on his own recognizes, though an order of protection has been filed against him.