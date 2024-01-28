Local officials are investigating an incident where a Hudson Valley resident says they were contacted by a person, or persons, who called on behalf of the sheriff. It appears though, that these alleged would-be scammers' plans unfolded. Next time, they might want to be sure they're getting the person's name they are claiming to be calling on behalf of correct,

Offcials remind the public that scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and making up elaborate stories. In some cases the perpetrators have tried, sometimes successfully, to use the victim’s emotions about a loved one in trouble to get money.

It’s common for the perpetrators of these scams to try to get money by telling people that one of their relatives has been seriously hurt or is in jail and that they need money right away. In many cases, they will pose as a law enforcement official or another relative to try and convince the victim that it’s legitimate

Local Officials Say Scammer Called From 845 Area Code

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that they are currently investigating an incident in which a resident of Dutchess County was contacted by an individual who claimed to be calling on behalf of “Sheriff Imperative”.

In this incident, the perpetrators called from an 845 area code calling on behalf of “Sheriff Kirk Imperative” and a “Captain Stevens”. They continued to claim to the Dutchess County resident that they failed to appear for “grand jury duty” and had two warrants. The perpetrators persisted the resident pay 10% of a $20,000 bond via PayPal or Apple Pay, or face jail time.

By "Sheriff Imperative", it is more than likely the scammer meant to say: Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati

The Sheriff's Office says if you have received a phone similar to what was described above or may have been the victim of another scam, we encourage you to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or via the tip line at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.