Ice, Snow Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Hudson Valley

Officials warn a mix of dangerous winter weather could make travel "nearly impossible" in parts of the Hudson Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Orange County until 6 p.m Monday and an Ice Storm Warning was issued for Orange County from 6 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Significant icing is expected, with ice accumulations up to three-tenths of an inch, officials say. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could become very difficult especially Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"Travel could be nearly impossible," the National Weather Service warns. "Travel is strongly discouraged tonight into Tuesday morning. If you must travel then, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service from 7 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Ulster and Dutchess counties. Periods of light sleet and freezing rain may also occur Monday morning.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of one to two inches and flat ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, the National Weather Service predicts for Ulster and Dutchess counties.

Freezing rain is expected for Putnam County. Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Putnam County until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sullivan County could see 4 to 7 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. The Winter Weather Advisory runs from 10 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"Two rounds of precipitation possible. The first being a period of light snow beginning Monday morning with heavier snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday night into early Tuesday," the National Weather Service writes in the Sullivan County Winter Weather Advisory.

