When Can You Walk or Drive on Frozen Ponds in the Hudson Valley?

With temperatures dipping into the single digits this week, residents may be tempted to walk out onto frozen lakes and ponds. Before you do, make sure it's safe.

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are sharing important information about when it's okay to enjoy our frozen-over bodies of water. Whether it's skating, ice fishing, snowmobiling or just walking across a pond, it's important to make sure the ice is thick enough before venturing onto the frozen water.

The Town of Warwick Supervisor, Jesse Dwyer, shared important information about safely navigating Greenwood Lake during this week's deep freeze. One of the Hudson Valley's largest bodies of water, Greenwood Lake is a popular destination not only during the warmer months but also in the winter where residents can be seen fishing, skating and cross-country skiing across the ice.

According to Dwyer, even though a lake may seem thick enough to cross, there could be thin spots due to currents. Although he stresses that no ice is safe, the Town Supervisor shared an important rule of thumb for enjoying winter fun on the ice.

Ice Under Two Inches Thick

If a lake or pond has two inches or less of ice on top you should stay off. The ice could have weak spots and is not safe enough for anyone to venture on, even if they're just on foot.

Four Inches of Ice

If there are four or more inches of ice, it's generally safe to walk on. Ice fishing, skating and other activities can be enjoyed on foot if the ice is at least four inches thick.

Five Inches of Ice

When the ice grows to five inches, it's safe enough to drive an ATV or Snowmobile across a lake or pond. It's important, however, to make sure that the entire body of water is over five inches. Use caution when traveling on large bodies of water that could have weaker areas.

Eight to Twelve Inches of Ice

Cars and smaller pick-up trucks are generally safe once the ice reaches eight inches. Again, it's important to be aware of changing conditions and not overloading vehicles.

Twelve to Fifteen Inches of Ice

Once the ice is more than a foot thick it's ok to bring medium-sized trucks out on the ice.

