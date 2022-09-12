Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter

The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.

Google Google loading...

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar in Newburgh, NY

Mary Jane's is an Orange County, NY favorite that I drive by every day on my way to work, and there's always a line of people waiting for their homemade hard ice cream when I pass back by on the way home. Unless otherwise noted on their social media, Mary Jane's will close on the last weekend in October. They may even close a few hours early as flavors begin to run out but they'll also offer BOGO deals on their last remaining ice creams and cakes.

Google Google loading...

Cherry Top Dairy Bar in Wallkill, NY

As a Newburghian (is that a word?), this is another local favorite. Maybe great dairy bars think alike because similarly to Mary Jane's, Cherry Top is also closing at the end of October, more specifically, their last day of the season will be October 31st, on Halloween.

Google Google loading...

Spoons Ice Cream & More in Poughkeepsie, NY

This local shop is thankfully only closing for a very brief break. Owners Alyssa and Kellie report that Spoons will be open every day until Christmas Eve, then they'll briefly close on December 25th and reopen on February 28th.

Google Google loading...

Fishkill Creamery in Fishkill, NY

Good news for fans of Fishkill Creamery: for the first time in their history, they plan on staying open all winter long. In addition to their ice cream, Fishkill Creamery serves coffee and tea, and since they have indoor seating available (with a fireplace!), they are "almost 100% certain" that they will be able to stay open through the cold winter months.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of the brave and valiant ice cream shops that won't let a bit of cold weather get in the way of the best dessert in the world (plus, it doesn't melt off your cone when it's literally freezing outside), check out the great local shops who plan on staying open all winter long below, and keep scrolling to check out some of the BIGGEST cones offered in the Hudson Valley.

8 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Still Open in the Middle of Winter Here are the brave ice cream shops in the Hudson Valley that stay open all year... even in the cold months of winter