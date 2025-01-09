IBM Group Awarded $500 to Help Build Computer Lab For Veterans

A group of IBM employees is giving back to their fellow Hudson Valley Veterans.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock winner is Bryan Foley who represents the IBM Veterans Group.

Foley joined the Boris & Robyn Show during Commander Tom's weekly veteran segment to tell us all about the work he and his fellow IBM employees are doing to give back to the community. The group of veteran employees at IBM have made it their mission to create a computer lab for the residents of Liberty Station.

Located in Pougkeepsie, Liberty Station is a veteran shelter run by Hudson River Housing. The site gives veterans a place to live and assistance in finding employment and other resources so they can eventually become more independent.

Computer and internet access is vital to locating these services and applying for jobs. While many of us take this access for granted, it's something that the veterans living at Liberty Station don't currently have.

While Foley and his fellow IBM veterans have the tech knowhow to make the computer lab happen, they still need funds and assistance from other experts in the field to help with carpentry, paint, furniture and other details to give the Liberty Stations residents a place where they can connect with the world.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present the the Liberty Station computer lab project with $500 to help make that dream come true for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock. If you want to help, you can contact Hudson River Housing for more information.