I-84 Crash Involved Three Tractor-Trailers, Two DOT Vehicles

Interstate 84 was closed for several hours following a crash that involved three tractor-trailers, and two DOT vehicles.

On Saturday, July 25, at approximately 8:27 a.m. state police responded to a crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Montgomery. The investigation showed that a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-84 in the left lane when it entered a work zone along with two DOT vehicles.

The Department of Transportation vehicles were slowing down in the left lane to conduct a lane closure in the construction zone. The DOT vehicles had illuminating arrows to direct traffic.

A tractor-trailer traveling west, attempted to change lanes and struck the tractor-trailer in the left lane, then moved back into the right lane, where the tractor-trailer struck the two DOT vehicles, causing one to leave the roadway.

If that wasn't bad enough, another tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck one of the DOT vehicles, causing it to rollover. All injuries suffered during this unfortunate situation were minor.

The operator one of the tractor-trailers was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-84 were opened back up by 5:30 p.m.

