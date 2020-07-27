I-84 Crash Involved Three Tractor-Trailers, Two DOT Vehicles

Interstate 84 was closed for several hours following a crash that involved three tractor-trailers, and two DOT vehicles.

On Saturday, July 25, at approximately 8:27 a.m. state police responded to a crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Montgomery. The investigation showed that a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-84 in the left lane when it entered a work zone along with two DOT vehicles.

The Department of Transportation vehicles were slowing down in the left lane to conduct a lane closure in the construction zone. The DOT vehicles had illuminating arrows to direct traffic.

A tractor-trailer traveling west, attempted to change lanes and struck the tractor-trailer in the left lane, then moved back into the right lane, where the tractor-trailer struck the two DOT vehicles, causing one to leave the roadway.

If that wasn't bad enough, another tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck one of the DOT vehicles, causing it to rollover. All injuries suffered during this unfortunate situation were minor.

The operator one of the tractor-trailers was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-84 were opened back up by 5:30 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: