Humongous 4 Day Music Festival Coming to the Catskills

Now that fall is here, I guess it’s the end of the big music festivals for a while. Or is it? I’m happy to say it’s not. There is a huge music festival coming to the Catskills next week, and it’s going to be awesome. And I’m talking about all different genres of music. Something for everyone.

The Flyday Music Festival is coming to the Blackthorne Resort on Sunside Road in East Durham Thursday, Sept. 29 - Sunday Oct. 2. There will be over 20 regional and national rock, funk, fusion, reggae, bluegrass, jam, and prog bands on two stages. And Blackthorne is one of the nicest resorts in the Catskills with over 100 acres. There will be rooms, camping and RV sites, a pool, a tiki bar, playgrounds, creeks, hiking and a whole lot more. And a fun haunted house, too!

What's Happening at the Festival?

The concept of the Flyday Music Festival is bringing people together through music, art and movement. There will be workshops and jam sessions, plus plenty of vendors on hand. Some of the bands at the Flyday Music Festival include the Blackrock Funk All Stars, Sungazer, Glass Pony, and the Magnetic Pull.

Tickets and Accomodations

You can get single day tickets or make plans to stay for the weekend. The Flyday Music festival kicks off this Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6PM, but doors open at 4 for campers and RVers. It all wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 2 with a breakfast jam hosted by the Flyday Friends. All in all, it’s going to be a great 4 days of music, art, friends and fun. For more information, a full lineup of bands, and to get tickets visit the Flyday Music Festival website.

