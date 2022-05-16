Huge Lines Form at The Cheapest Hudson Valley Gas Station

This weekend cars were waiting in line for up to 20 minutes to fill up with the cheapest gas in the Hudson Valley.

With gas prices continuing to rise, one local gas station is offering customers the chance to fill up for far less than their competitors. The deal proved too good to pass up for many drivers who found themselves waiting in long lines on Sunday.

I was on the way home from a weekend getaway in New Jersey when I realized that we were low on gas. After jumping off of the Thruway I started looking for a gas station in the area. That's when I saw the long line of cars waiting to fill up on some cheap gas.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Being a member of BJ's Wholesale Club living in Dutchess County, I don't usually have a chance to take advantage of their fuel prices. So when I saw the line was forming at the BJ's on Route 17K in Newburgh, I had to find just how much cheaper their gas was.

It turned out that it was pretty cheap.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

On Sunday BJ's was offering gas for 30 cents cheaper than most of the other stations in the area. While $4.49 a gallon is still way more expensive than prices from a year ago, it's a steal compared to prices at the other gas stations I saw all weekend in New Jersey and New York.

Since I'm already paying for that BJ's membership, I decided to wait in line and take advantage of the deal. Why not, right? I slowly crept closer and closer to the pump, waiting for what seemed like forever. As I sat there with the car running, I couldn't help but think about all of the gas being wasted by people idling in the gas station's lot. "The savings will more than make up for it," I convinced myself and patiently continued to wait.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

After finally making it to the pump I filled up the car and triumphantly printed out the receipt, which was still shockingly expensive. Then, I made the mistake of calculating how much I actually saved. On the $55 of gas I purchased, I saved just over $3.00. While a few bucks saved is great, was it really worth $3 to sit for 20 minutes and waste who knows how much gas in the process? Probably not.

While saving money on gas is great, sometimes you do get what you pay for. Scroll down to find out which gas stations have the best quality gas and which ones don't quite make the list.