Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.

How about heading to Newburgh for the 33rd Newburgh International Festival. It all kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6PM at Delano Hitch Recreation Park, 401 Washington Street. The festival continues through 11PM on Friday night, then continues on Saturday and Sunday from 4PM - 11PM, and then on Labor Day Monday from 4PM - 10PM.

There will be something for the whole family at the Newburgh International Festival. Food, games, rides and even a fireworks show Sunday night at 9PM. And there will be wristbands available for people who are especially into the rides. Four days of food, fun, family, friends and community. It's not a bad way to close out the summer.

If you are planning to head to Newburgh for the 33rd Annual Newburgh International Festival, you might want to put some time aside to explore Newburgh before or after the festival. Newburgh has some great shops and restaurants, and historical sites like Washington's Headquarters. And the Newburgh Waterfront not only has great bars and restaurants, the views are amazing. Big things have been happening in Newburgh, and this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate.

