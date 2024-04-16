Game Night: the sacred ritual of a group of friends getting together to toss back some casual beers and engage in some friendly competition. Depending on your chosen companions, the "friendly" part is up for debate, but most will agree that game nights are a fun way to liven up a night with friends.

To add a little twist to the concept, why not take your game night on the road next time? The Hudson Valley has a handful of spots you could go to!

Camp Kingston In Kingston, NY

In the Fall of 2023, Kingston welcomed Camp Kingston to the scene. You can gather the vibe just by reading the name. Intended to stir the excitement and freedom of summer camp as a kid, Camp Kingston is a place where the free-spirited can gather, enjoy some locally brewed drinks, and have fun!

There are a couple of other reasons to love Camp Kingston beyond just their great gathering space.

Camp Kingston is a Queer-owned, inclusive space for all to enjoy. They focus on serving locally made brews from the Hudson Valley and New York to spotlight small businesses' great talent in the area and reduce their carbon footprint.

You can visit Camp Kingston at 36 St James St in Kingston.

Happy Valley in Beacon, NY

If you're on the other side of the river, Happy Valley may be the spot for you. Colloquially dubbed "The Barcade", this spot is jam-packed with retro arcade games that are sure to stir some memories. If Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Frogger, Street Fighter II, Soul Calibur, or NBA Jam ring any bells, that's only a portion of the games you'll find.

While you're waiting for your Kung Fu Kickball rematch, you can grab a local brew from their rotating draft list or snack on some mac and cheese bites. Happy Valley also offers cocktails, mocktails, and sake so there's certainly something for everyone.

Another great highlight of Happy Valley is its spacious outdoor patio area to get some fresh air between games.

You can visit Happy Valley at 296 Main St. in Beacon.

Gunks Gaming Guild Cafe in New Paltz, NY

If you're looking for a little bit more of a real gaming experience, the Gunks Gaming Guild could be your spot. This New Paltz spot offers over 450 board games, but they also host an array of tournaments and events including open mic nights and fundraiser dance parties for those looking to take things to the next level.

Another point to note about the Gunks Gaming Guild is that whether you're spending a relaxing morning there or a fun night out, they have drinks and snacks for all occasions. While they do offer beers and ciders, you'd be missing out by passing up one of their specialty coffees or teas.

From lattes in Strawberry Shortcake or Raspberry Lavender flavors to Rocky Mountain Sodas and Floats, there's a lot to try out here.

You can visit the Gunks Gaming Guild Cafe at 17 Church Street in New Paltz.