Steampunk. I’ve been hearing the word for years without really knowing what it’s all about. So, I googled it. And here’s what I found out. According to Wikipedia, Steampunk is “a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro futuristic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th century industrial steam powered machinery.” Um, okay. All I really know is that it’s really popular among certain crowds.

Whatever Steampunk means to you, if you’re into it, plan to head to East Durham in the Catskills for the Steampunk World’s Fair and Halloween City Vendor and Oddities Market. 3 full days of fun and Halloween and oddities. The fair will include live music, tons of local and regional vendors, special guest and speakers, shows and attractions, and a whole lot more. And it’s happening in the beautiful Catskill Mountains, practically in our own backyard.

The Steampunk World’s Fair and Halloween City Vendor and Oddities Market will be held at the popular Blackthorne Resort at 348 Sunset Drive in East Durham. It kicks off on Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. It all kicks off at 3PM on Friday, with activities going until 11PM. On Saturday the fair and market will be from 11AM - midnight, and on Sunday from 10AM - 4:30PM. What a fun way to spend the weekend.

The Catskills are amazing this time of year, so even your drive to and from East Durham will be a treat. And Blackthorne Resort is awesome. It seems as if there is always some cool event happening there, like the Steampunk World’s Fair and Halloween City Vendor and Oddities Market this weekend. To find out more, and to see what else is happening at Blackthorne Resort, visit the website.

Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees Check Out What's Showing Up in Trees All Over Poughkeepsie

A Look Inside the New York Renaissance Faire New York Renaissance Faire Labor Day Weekend 2022 Visit (Tuxedo Park, NY)