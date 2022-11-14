It's been an unusually mild and pleasant November so far, but that may be about to drastically change.

The Hudson Valley recently hit record-high temperatures in many local towns due to an unseasonably warm weather pattern that swept through the region. Wearing shorts in November isn't something that anyone is complaining about, but these mild temperatures will most certainly make that first snowfall feel even more painful.

Unfortunately, it appears that we may see the first significant snowfall in the Hudson Valley over Thanksgiving week. Early models have been predicting anywhere from three to five inches of snow in some areas of the Hudson Valley. It's still a bit early to pinpoint just how much snow we could receive, but weather forecasters have recently increased, decreased and increased again the amount of snow we could expect to see.

As of now, it appears that snow could begin to fall on Thanksgiving day into the evening lasting through Black Friday in some areas of the Hudson Valley. Anywhere from three to five inches could fall, with even more precipitation possible in higher elevations.

It's important to note that this forecast has been changing quite a bit over the past few days, but snow or even heavy rain during one of the busiest travel holidays of the year is something to certainly keep your eyes on.

