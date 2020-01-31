Hudson Valley Wing Wars is Tomorrow
The weekend is here, and we've got just the thing to make this weekend the best ever. Why not get ready for the big game by getting a head start on wing eating? Hudson Valley Wing Wars is tomorrow from 5 - 9PM at the Orange County Fairgrounds Arena in Middletown.
If you love wings, beer, music and fun, you're going to want to be at Hudson Valley Wing Wars. And this year it's going to be better than ever. We've even got a winner from the Food Network's Chopped show heading up the wing team. You'll be able to taste wings from some of the Hudson Valley's best restaurants and vote for your favorites. The winner also gets the title of Boris and Robyn's battle of the Best in the wings category.
Plus cold beer, live music from The Hype, and lots of good friends. You're not going to want to miss Wing Wars tomorrow at the Orange County Arena in Middletown. We'll see you there!
