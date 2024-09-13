4 Quarters of Rock Weekend on WPDH

WPDH welcomes back football season with a 4 Quarters of Rock Weekend.

Football season is here and everyone will be home ths weekend or at ther favorite watering hole watching all the action. WPDH is ready for football season and ready to bring you a new themed weekend to go along with the season kickoff.

WPDH welcomes back football season with 4 quarters of classic rock all weekend long! We'll kick off everyh hour hour with a block from a PDH rocker for all the games this weekend. !0am to 6pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday we'll have blocks for artists like Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, AC/DC. The Who, Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Def Leppard Ozyy Osbourne, Guns N' Roses and more.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

Led Zeppeling performing live on stage.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images loading...

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform on stage in Brisbane, Australia March 24, 2009.

Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour - Brisbane Marc Grimwade, Getty Images loading...

Axl Rose and Slash perform at the Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at QSAC Stadium Brisbane on February 7, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Get our free mobile app

Be sure to download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of the WPDH 4 Quarters of Rock Weekend!



Stay Up Late Sunday Night

Sunday night at 11pm we'll be bringing you Aerosmith Pump as the WPDH Album of the Week in it's entirety for it's 35th anniversary. Pump is Aerosmith's 10th studio album released on September 12, 1989 on Geffen Records, Pump is one of Aerosmith's best-selling albums the hit singles "Love in an Elevator", "The Other Side", "What It Takes", and "Janie's Got a Gun", It reached the top 5 of the Billboard 200 in the U.S. going 7 times platinum.

Geffen Geffen loading...