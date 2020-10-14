‘Hudson Valley Votes’ Concert Includes Long List of Celebrities

Celebrities are coming together this week to encourage Hudson Valley residents to vote.

A star-studded cast of actors and musical artists will be coming together for a virtual concert and rally to get out the vote in the Hudson Valley. Singer and local resident Natalie Merchant is organizing the event that will broadcast over the Internet on October 17 at 8pm.

Performers include Norah Jones, Sean Lennon, Meshell Ndegocello, Kate Pierson, Amy Helm and Corey Glover from Living Colour. There will also be celebrity appearances from Fred Armisen, Mary Stuart Masterson, Amanda Seyfried, Bobby Tisdale and more.

Last year Natalie Merchant held the Hudson Valley Votes rally and concert in Woodstock. In 2018 a larger event was held at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston featuring Hudson Valley resident, Paul Rudd.

Local candidates will also be a part of the rally. Antonio Delgado, Michelle Hinchey, Jen Metzger and Karen Smythe are all expected to attend.

Organizer and Dutchess County resident, Natalie Merchant says the rally is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of this year's election.

There has never been a time in the history of this country when it was more important to vote. With a sitting President who does not believe in global climate change, we need to vote like our lives depend on it…because they do.

The concert will also be raising funds for Common Cause, which works to advocate for New York voters.

Hudson Valley Votes will stream live this Saturday night at 8pm on YouTube.