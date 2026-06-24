New Study May Change New Yorkers’ Minds About COVID Vaccine

A new study has revealed some information about a surprising side effect of the COVID vaccine.

For years, most conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine have focused on one question: does it help prevent severe illness? Now, new research suggests there may be another beneficial side effect that could make getting the vaccine even more essential for many New Yorkers.

A study involving more than one million U.S. veterans found that people who received the updated 2024-25 COVID vaccine were significantly less likely to experience serious cardiovascular problems than those who skipped the shot. Researchers say the findings add to growing evidence that COVID vaccination may help protect the heart as well as the lungs.

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COVID Vaccine Linked to Lower Risk of Major Heart Problems

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined health records from more than 1 million veterans who received flu vaccines during the fall of 2024. Researchers compared those who also received an updated COVID vaccine with those who only got a flu shot.

After tracking both groups for eight months, researchers found that people who received the COVID vaccine had a 37.7% lower risk of experiencing a major adverse cardiovascular event linked to COVID infection. Those events included heart attacks, strokes, heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular-related deaths.

The greatest benefit was seen among adults over age 75 and people with existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.

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Why COVID and Heart Health Are Connected

Doctors have known for several years that COVID infection can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems long after the initial illness is over. Previous research found elevated risks of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure even among some people who experienced relatively mild cases of COVID.

Researchers believe the vaccine's protective effect comes from reducing the severity of infection and lowering the risk of complications that can damage the cardiovascular system. Similar studies conducted in Europe and elsewhere have also found lower rates of heart-related complications among vaccinated individuals.

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More Than Just Heart Benefits

The veteran study found other advantages as well.

People who received the updated COVID vaccine were less likely to be hospitalized and had lower overall death rates during the study period. Researchers estimated the vaccine prevented dozens of major cardiovascular events, hospitalizations and deaths for every 10,000 people who received it.

The findings arrive as federal health officials continue to debate future COVID vaccine recommendations. While questions about who should receive boosters remain part of the public discussion, researchers say the latest data suggest the benefits may extend beyond preventing severe respiratory illness.