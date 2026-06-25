Truly Unique Hudson Valley Business Closing After 63 Years

A store that's been a part of the Hudson Valley community for more than six decades is officially shutting its doors.

For more than 60 years, families have stopped in for holiday dinners, custom-cut steaks, fresh seafood, deli sandwiches, catered parties and familiar conversations across the counter. Now, that chapter is coming to an end.

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Owner Anthony Liccardi announced this week that he is retiring and closing Frankie's Superette in Hopewell Junction, bringing an end to a family business that first opened its doors in 1963.

A Hudson Valley Institution Since 1963

Back in April, we told you that the property housing Frankie's Superette had been listed for sale, raising questions about the future of one of Dutchess County's most recognizable family-owned businesses. At the time, there was still hope that someone might purchase both the business and the building, allowing Frankie's to continue under new ownership.

Instead, Liccardi says the time has come to retire.

In a heartfelt letter to customers, he reflected on the business his parents, Frank and Elaine, built when they opened Frankie's in 1963.

"My parents worked incredibly hard to create a business that would support our family and serve the community," Liccardi wrote. "Throughout my years here, I have always tried to honor their hard work, dedication, and the example they set."

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More Than Just a Store

Frankie's has never been just a neighborhood market.

The longtime Hopewell Junction business became known for its full-service butcher shop, fresh seafood, Boar's Head deli, prepared foods, bakery, catering and specialty grocery items. For many local families, it became the place to order holiday meals, party platters and everything needed for family celebrations.

But in his farewell message, Liccardi made it clear that what he'll miss most isn't the food.

"The one thing I appreciated most has been being part of your family traditions," he wrote.

He recalled watching children who once walked into the store holding their parents' hands return years later with children of their own.

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Saying Goodbye After Six Decades

Liccardi also used his announcement to thank the people who helped keep Frankie's running over the decades.

He credited his wife, Marie, for standing beside him through long days, busy weekends and holidays. Their three children also spent years working in the store, helping with everything from stocking shelves to preparing catering orders.

He also thanked his sister, Laurie, along with the many employees who became part of what he called the Frankie's family.

"Running a family business is neve a one-person job," he wrote.

Final Day of Business Announced

As he prepares to close the doors for the final time, Liccardi said he'll miss the daily conversations just as much as the work itself.

"The daily conversations, catching up on family news, talking sports, hearing about your children and grandchildren, and sharing in both happy and challenging times have been the most rewarding part of this journey," he wrote. "You were never just customers to me. Over the years, many of you became friends."

He ended his letter by thanking the community for allowing Frankie's Superette to be part of their family traditions for more than six decades and offering one final message to his parents.

"The greatest gift Frankie's gave me was the chance to learn from my father, work alongside my mother for more than 40 years, and carry forward the dream you started in 1963. It has been an honor to serve this community, and I will carry these memories with me forever."

Franke's Superette's last day of business will be this Monday, June 29.