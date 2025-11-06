Fitness Expert Unveils Calorie Total Of Your Hudson Valley Thanksgiving

Experts also reveal how long it will take you to burn off your Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving is almost here, and people around the Hudson Valley, NY and across the nation are undoubtedly excited for the day of eating and drinking well. However, it’s no secret that the abundance of food will take quite some time to burn off – but how long can you expect it to take?

Vibration fitness experts at Hypervibe have analyzed the calorie intake of traditional Thanksgiving dinner foods, revealing a staggering total of 3,918 calories, and have highlighted the exercises you need to burn them off and how much time it will take you.

Starters and snacks: 356 calories

To tide you over as you await your Thanksgiving dinner, you may indulge in traditional starters such as deviled eggs, stuffed mushrooms, and spinach and artichoke dip. In total, these nibbles contain 356 calories – women will have to take a walk for one hour and 19 minutes to burn this off, or for men, one hour and eight minutes.

With the free time you may have over the long Thanksgiving weekend, you can use this low-intensity exercise as a way to socialize – invite friends or family on your walk and pick a scenic route to make the exercise more enjoyable.

If you’d like to fly solo while you burn the calories, head out on your own, or even take advantage of the treadmill at your gym – this way, you needn’t worry about the cold.

Turkey dinner & all the trimmings: 2,299 calories

The Thanksgiving dinner racks up 2,299 calories, including the turkey with typical sides like mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole, so expect vigorous exercise to burn this off. Running burns more calories than any other exercise, so this is the most practical option – women will need to run for two hours and 52 minutes, while men will need to aim for two hours and 29 minutes.

Running for a long period of time may be impractical, especially if this isn’t one of your typical workouts. You can spread the exercise over a few days, or you could even do so over a week; with the latter, you can incorporate other exercises into the same workout, like strength training.

If you opt for an outside run instead of a treadmill, wear bright colors to stay visible to drivers when it’s dark. On top of this, muscles become tighter and more injury-prone in the cold weather because they contract to conserve heat, so it’s vital to stretch properly before your run.

Desserts to finish the feast: 841 calories

While you may be full after your dinner, the feast isn’t over until you’ve had dessert. With a taster of traditional desserts, including pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and whipped cream, you’re looking at a sum of 841 calories; that’s equal to one hour and 43 minutes of weightlifting for women, or one hour and 29 minutes for men.

While it’s unrealistic to commit to this length of exercise in one day, it’s certainly feasible to spread it out over a week. To do this, you can alternate between upper and lower body workouts to ensure you’re targeting all areas while simultaneously allowing muscles to recover.

Drinks to celebrate the festivities: 422 calories

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without mulled wine, or even a couple of glasses of classic wine – altogether, these drinks amount to 422 calories. To burn this off, women must aim for 51 minutes of cycling, while men must complete 44 minutes.

Cycling can be an excellent way for the family to get together over Thanksgiving weekend. If you wish to burn all those calories in one day, pick a route with a pit stop halfway through to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

On the other hand, if you’d rather not face the cold, you can use stationary bikes at the gym and spread the workout over two or three days. With this equipment, you can alter the intensity, resistance, and speed, and they’re a fantastic option for those with joint pain.

The calorie content of traditional Thanksgiving foods:

Thanksgiving food Calories 1 deviled egg 136 2 stuffed mushrooms 106 1/3 cup of spinach and artichoke dip 114 2 oz of roasted turkey 107 1 cup of mashed potatoes 237 ½ cup of green bean casserole 95.5 1 oz of stuffing 55 1 cup of roast potatoes 180 4 Brussels sprouts 30 ½ cup of roasted carrots 54.5 ½ cup of creamed corn 92 1 cup of macaroni and cheese 376 1 cup of cranberry sauce 440 1 dinner roll 76 2 cups of turkey gravy 242 ½ cup of sweet potato casserole 314 1 slice of pumpkin pie 323 1 slice of pecan pie 503 2 tbsp. of whipped cream 15 2 glasses of wine 244 2 glasses of mulled wine 178 Total calories: 3,918

Gabriel Ettenson, MSPT, Chief Medical Officer of Hypervibe, commented on the study:

“Many Americans look forward to Thanksgiving as it’s a time to spend with loved ones and a day filled with lots of delicious food. It goes without saying that the calorie intake is much higher than the usual daily amount for the average person, but it’s one of the few days a year where we can put diet and fitness goals to one side and an occasional treat isn’t going to cause any harm.

“If your typical diet is full of nutrients and doesn’t exceed the recommended calorie intake of between 1,600 to 3,000 calories a day, which is dependent on factors like age and gender, enjoying a cheat meal every so often can actually keep you in line with your goals as it keeps your motivation going and prevents you from giving up completely.

“With that being said, those who are into fitness may feel more at ease by following workouts that will burn the calories off – and with these tips, you can choose from low-intensity exercises, such as walking, or moderate-intensity exercises, such as weightlifting, to burn off the calories.”

