Dunkin Is Giving Away Bat Koozies, Because Of Course We Need Spooky Coffee Accessories

Dunkin’ has officially entered its weird little merch era, and we’re not mad about it.

The latest giveaway is perfectly suited for spooky season.

Dunkin Berry Battie Daydream Refresher /thefreebieguy.com Dunkin Berry Battie Daydream Refresher /thefreebieguy.com

On Friday, October 16, Dunkin’ customers can score a FREE bat-themed koozie with the purchase of a Berry Batty Daydream Refresher, while supplies last. The purple bat-winged accessory is designed to turn your Dunkin’ cup into a tiny flying creature, which is arguably the most important development in coffee technology this fall.

And this isn’t exactly new territory for Dunkin’. The chain has spent much of 2026 embracing increasingly unexpected collaborations and giveaways.

Dunkin' Merch

Over the summer, Dunkin’ teamed up with Barbie, bringing bright pink drinks and merchandise to its menu. The brand also brought back its colorful Stoney Clover Lane collaboration around National Donut Day, including limited-edition accessories and a tote giveaway.

Then came the recent Dunkin’ x L.L.Bean collaboration, which gave us a Dunkin’-inspired L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, a Birdseye sweater and coffee-themed accessories.

So really, the bat koozie feels like the natural next step.

Coffee? Check. Halloween? Check. Tiny bat wings? Somehow, also check.

Just remember, the koozies are while supplies last, so if you want one, you probably shouldn't wait until October 17 to discover you suddenly need it.