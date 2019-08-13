Hudson Valley Teen Appears on ABC’s ‘To Tell The Truth’

A Hudson Valley teenager appeared on network television with Weird Al Yankovic this Weekend.

On Sunday night Daniel Rose-Levine from Red Hook appeared on ABC's To Tell The Truth. The game show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a remake of the classic series that tasks celebrities guests with the job of finding out who is lying and who is telling the truth.

Rose-Levine currently holds the world's record for solving a Rubik's Cube with his feet. In fact, he recently broke one of his old records (again) by solving the puzzle in an average of 21.51 seconds at the US Nationals in Baltimore. Rose-Levine was paired with two imposters who tried to convince the panel that they were the record holders.

ABC.com

Sherri Shepherd, Rob Riggle, Jesse Williams and Weird Al Yankovic drilled the contestants with questions to see if they could determine who the real champion was. In the end, all of the panelists aside from Williams were able to figure out that Rose-Levine was the real Rubik's Cube record holder.

After the round was over, Rose-Levine was given a chance to show off his skills to the amazement of the celebrity guests. According to his father, Daniel is also in talks to appear on another national show this week and will then be heading to the National Museum of Mathematics on Saturday where he'll be taking on Rubik's Cube challengers who will solve the puzzle with their hands while he uses his feet.

You can watch Rose-Levine's appearance on To Tell The Truth on ABC's website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO