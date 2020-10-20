Hudson Valley Singer/Songwriter Added To Team Blake On The Voice

Saugerties native Ian Flanigan left his mark on the season premiere of NBC's The Voice Monday night. The highly anticipated appearance was announced earlier this month and he delivered in a big way in front of a national audience.

Flanigan's performance aired within the first half-hour of the show and featured a live reaction from his family as judge Blake Shelton turned his chair in approval. The Zac Brown Band cover of 'Colder Weather' was a perfect choice to show off his husky vocal stylings and Shelton was quoted as saying he is 'a once in a lifetime vocalist'. He will now have an opportunity to work closely with the respected country singer as a coach moving forward.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Now that Flanigan has officially secured a spot in the Battle Rounds, those will begin when each of the judges has filled up their teams. Coaches work with the vocalists they've chosen and teammates will go head to head singing an identical song. In previous seasons, this would be held in front of a studio audience but due to the pandemic, fans are virtual this year. From there Shelton will have to choose which singer to eliminate giving the other judges a chance to steal singers for their own team.

YouTube.com/TheVoice

Knockouts and Live Shows follow and the audience ultimately will have a say in who stays and who goes. The grand prize winner gets a major league recording contract and an opportunity to share their music with America.

For more information about the submission process click HERE.