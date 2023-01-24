Hudson Valley Schools Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they have sent to the the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it the school stated that they are not in support of the current mandate for students to be vaccinated for Covid-19 in order to attend school in person. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.

School Districts Determining Factors

First and foremost it should be recognized that the district did recognize and acknowledge their knowing of the CDC's (Center for Disease Control) current recommendations regarding the Covid vaccine for public school students. With that in mind, it was noted in the letter that the school district has not been impeded by any disruptions due to Covid-19.

Here was the most important part of the message though. The Brewster Central School District stated that in terms of the vaccine for Covid or any type of medical decisions regarding its students, those medical decisions should be in the hands of their students parents. Specifically the letter states....

We support a parent's right to make medical decisions for their children regarding COVID-19.

In addition, the letter went on to state that...

A mandated vaccine will cause interruptions in the students' learning that would have significant long-term repercussions to their education. Moreover, such a mandate would once again divide our community and divert the attention and focus of our administrators, teachers, and staff away from student learning.

Public Response to School Districts Letter

Response to the school districts letter to the governor was fast and passionate. Most notably the parents of students cheered and applauded the districts decision to send the letter. Many simply showed their appreciation through simple "thank you's" and others went as far as to say they hoped surrounding districts in the Hudson Valley would soon make the same decision.

I for one do not have a dog in this fight as I am not a parent. However, I will greatly support that when it does come to any individual's children, unequivocally parents should have ultimate final say regarding the health of their child. This is simply because it is a parents job to look out for their children. Who will know their child better than their parent? It's definitely not any form of government.

Ultimately this is a great move on the part of the Brewster Central School District. They recognize that they are in the position to educate the children in their schools, not make major life decisions for them. Whether or not the letter is recognized or acknowledge is not up to the district or the parents but the effort that was made is most definitely commendable.

