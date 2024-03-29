Easter Brunch: 5 Great Hudson Valley Spots
Here are some popular Easter brunch spots in the Hudson Valley.
A traditional Easter brunch menu is similar to any other brunch, consisting of a nice meal like ham, with with a combination of Easter appetizers, side dishes and desserts. Topped off with mimosas or another Easter cocktail.
The Hudson Valley has many great restaurants offering up Easter brunch options, so if you're planning to get together with the family for the Easter holiday, we've got some suggestions for Sunday, March 31 2024.
5 Great Hudson Valley Easter Brunches
Mahoney's Easter Brunch
Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie is offering up a lavish spread of mouthwatering delights on Easter Sunday. Mahoney's Easter Brunch is from 10am til 2pm with a visit from the Easter Bunny.
35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Fiddler's Greem Pub Easter Brunch Buffet
Fiddler's Green Pub in Carmel hosts an Easter Brunch buffet from 12pm til 3pm.
1870 US-6, Carmel, NY 10512
Easter Brunch at Curry Estate
Curry Estate (formerly Le Chambord) in Hopewell Junction serves up an Easter buffet with a variety of delicious choices with three seatings at 9:30am, 12:30pm and 2:30pm along with easter egg hunts throughout the day.
2737 NY-52, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Daryl's House Easter Brunch
Daryl's House Club in Pawling offers a delicious Easter brunch with free live music from 11am-2pm featuring Matt Jacob (Rhythm & Grooves Duo).
130 NY-22, Pawling, NY 12564
Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa Easter Buffet
Buttermilk Falls & Spa Easter Buffet at the Barn in Milton offers an Easter buffet with three seatings at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.
220 N Rd, Milton, NY 12547
