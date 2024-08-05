Top-Rated Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Shocking Announcement

Diners were stunned after one of the Hudson Valley's most acclaimed restaurants announced that after seven years its last dinner service would happen this week.

According to statistics from industry leaders, three out of every five new restaurants don't make it past their first year. While everyone knows that launching a new restaurant can be an uphill battle, it's even more disheartening when the owners of an extremely successful high-end restaurant decide that they just can't do it anymore.

The Amsterdam

Shocking Announcement by Hudson Valley Restaurant

Hudson Valley food lovers were floored to learn that The Amsterdam would be ceasing their restaurant business as of August 11. In a message to customers, the popular Rhinebeck restaurant announced that it was making the "difficult decision to re-imagine the Amsterdam as a Holiday and Private Events destination".

After seven years in business, the restaurant will cease service after its final brunch this Sunday.

Heartbroken Customers React to Closure of The Amsterdam in Rhinebeck

The Amsterdam's social media accounts were filled with messages from heartbroken customers who were both shocked and saddened by the news of the restaurant's new direction. Many diners couldn't believe the news, indicating that they had no idea that this was coming.

Both locals and tourists alike said that they would miss dining at The Amsterdam, with many wishing the staff luck on their new chapter.

Google Maps

What's Next for The Amsterdam in Rhinebeck, New York?

According to a message on its website, the Amsterdam says it will soon announce a calendar of upcoming events for the rest of 2024. In the meantime, the landmark 1798 Dutch Colonial home will continue to host weddings, parties and other private events.