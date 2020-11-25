Hudson Valley Residents Now Face Jail, Fines For Not Wearing Mask

Police in parts of the Hudson Valley will be strongly enforcing the mask mandate. People caught not wearing a mask face fines or even jail.

On Monday, the City of Newburgh Council approved an ordinance that requires face masks be worn in the City of Newburgh in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard public health, safety and welfare, officials say. Residents face fines of up to $500.

"The action was taken following a persistent spike in COVID-19 cases, and is aligned with the Governor’s Executive Orders," the City of Newburgh Facebook page wrote.

Below are questions and answers from City of Newburgh officials regarding the new policy

When does the Ordinance go into effect? The Ordinance is effective immediately, and is enforceable during a Declaration of Emergency as issued by the New York State Governor or the City Manager of the City of Newburgh due to an epidemic or disease outbreak that spreads through droplet contact or airborne transmission. What is the penalty? Any person who violates the Ordinance may be subject, upon conviction, to a fine in the amount of $250 for the first offense, and up to $500 for any additional violations within a one-year period. When are face masks or face coverings required? Face masks or face coverings are required to be worn at all times in the City of Newburgh when present in or on any public/private property, public space, and/or business, and unable to maintain a distance of six feet from another person who isn’t a member of the same household. What are the exceptions? Individuals shall not be required to wear a facemask or face covering if: They reside in the same household;

Are actively eating and/or drinking, or seated at a restaurant;

Driving alone, riding bicycles, scooters, or are jogging in the roadway;

Engaged in a sport/recreational activity if unable to tolerate a face covering;

Children under the age of five;

Anyone who is unable to medically tolerate a face mask or face covering as determined by a New York State licensed physician or mid-level provider;

Police officers, fire fighters, ambulance personnel and other first responders when not practical because they are engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature. These exemptions DO NOT excuse any person from maintaining a distance of at least six feet.

Last Thursday, City of Middletown Mayor Joseph M. DeStefano also issued a mask mandate, which requires people to wear face coverings and allows for police to enforce the mask mandate. A person caught not wearing a mask on several occasions could be sent to jail for up to 15 days, officials say.

The mask order created a lot of dialogue on social media. After reviewing the comments, Mayor DeStefano responded to what he described as the following key questions: