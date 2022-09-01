Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening

A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event.

There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.

Spike's Record Rack in Catskill

Spike's Record Rack is a brick-and-mortar record store that opened in 2018 in the Village of Catskill, NY, specializing in used vintage vinyl records, cassettes and CDs. They also buy record, tape and cd collections. According to a social media posting back in April, "the coolest record store in Upstate New York" moved across the street from its original location right down the block from Foreland Catskill.

The business is located at 395 Main St in Catskill and is open daily (except for Wednesdays).

Grand-Reopening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting

The Grand Re-opening of Spike's Record Rack at the new location at 395 Main St in Catskill will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 3:30-6 pm with representatives from The Catskill Chamber of Commerce on hand for the ribbon cutting scheduled for 4 pm. Complimentary soft drinks and cookies will be served.

Check out the website for Spike's Record Rack here.