Hudson Valley Post Top 10 Stories of 2021 In New York: Story #1
3 Popular Department Stores Closing in New York, Hudson Valley
Original Article: Sep 20, 2021
The final Kmart in all of the Hudson Valley will soon close its doors. The Kmart located on Tarrytown Road in White Plains is closing, according to a store closing list released by SB60 Capital Partners.
The Westchester County Kmart is the final Kmart in the Hudson Valley, according to Kmart's website.
In 2018, the final Kmart in Dutchess County closed. In 2017, the Kmart in Vails Gate also closed. In 2016, Kmart closed its doors on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
There are other New York Kmart locations in the Bronx and Long Island.
SB60 Capital Partners also announced two more New York department stores will close in the near future.
The Sears and Kmart, both on Beverley Road in Brooklyn are both closing, according to SB60 Capital Partners.
A closing date for all three stores isn't known at this time.