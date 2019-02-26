A bizarre story that could have taken a tragic turn unfolded in the Village of Ellenville Tuesday morning.

Details are still emerging, however, Ellenville Police Chief Phillip Mattracion told the Times Herald Record that Ellenville police responded to a call about a rabid animal around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Once the officers arrived near Mill Street and Center Street they soon discovered a rabid fox. Mattracion told the Record that at some point, the rabid animal charged at the officers. Unable to shoot the rabid animal due to the close proximity of the other officers, Officer Herald Nunuvero jumped a nearby fence to escape. At some point jumping the fence, his gun discharged and struck him in the chest.

According to the Record, luckily Nunuvero was wearing a bullet proof vest which more than likely saved his life. Mattarcion told the Record Nunuvero was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

