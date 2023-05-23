Sneezing and Coughing? You Could Be Allergic to the Hudson Valley

If you've found yourself sneezing with itchy, watery eyes you might just be allergic to the Hudson Valley.

Local doctor's offices have been busy this month with residents complaining of colds that just won't go away. Symptoms include coughing, sore throats, sneezing, congestion and even itchy skin. After tests for COVID, strep and other diseases come back negative, many patients wind up being diagnosed with seasonal allergies.

People who have never been allergic before are suddenly falling victim to pollen. Lifelong Hudson Valley residents have reported being "stunned" when they find out that after decades of living in the region, they've become allergic to their own town. So what's going on that's making everyone in the Hudson Valley so miserable this month?

Canva Canva loading...

Why have Hudson Valley allergies gotten so much worse?

According to scientists, allergies are actually getting worse everywhere and we can thank global warming. Here in the Hudson Valley, we had a very mild winter followed by a freak heatwave in April. That, combined with a very rainy beginning of May has put local vegetation into overdrive, pushing out way more pollen than usual.

Allergies aren't just about pollen, though. The damp start to the month also generated lots of mold spores that many people find themselves allergic to. As the climate changes, experts say we can expect more of these extreme allergy seasons in years to come.

Just how bad is it?

While itchy eyes and stuffed noses are miserable to deal with, allergy sufferers are usually able to deal with these symptoms at home. Unfortunately, allergy season has been so bad this year that many are reporting that their congestion has turned into a nasty sinus infection. This is one of the problems that can occur if allergy symptoms go untreated. Blocked-up sinus cavities can become infected which can lead to more serious complications that may require a trip to the doctor for medication or other treatments.

Do allergy medicines really work?

You may be wondering which over-the-counter medicine works best against allergies. Deciding between Allegra, Claritin, Zyrtec or one of those nasal sprays can be a bit confusing. A few years ago we spoke with Dr. David Resnick who explained the differences between these medications and how to decide which one works best.

If you want to avoid medication altogether, you could also try some of the foods listed below which can reportedly help those suffering from allergy symptoms.

Struggling With Seasonal Allergies? Try These Foods